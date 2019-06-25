2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

The difference between winning your Fantasy football league or going home with nothing often comes down to the decisions you make on draft day. And with the NFL season quickly approaching, owners have begun their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep for the upcoming season. The 2019 NFL off-season saw plenty of big-time playmakers find a new home, like Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown and Jets running back Le'Veon Bell. We've also seen a former Super Bowl MVP get his opportunity to lead an offense with Nick Foles now the signal caller for the Jaguars. Knowing how a player will adjust to a new offensive scheme can be tricky, which is exactly why you'll want to get the best 2019 Fantasy football advice and strategy possible. That's where the team at SportsLine comes in. They've put together their all-new 2019 Fantasy Football Draft Bible, providing the top Fantasy football tips and players to target this season.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's top five 2019 Fantasy football rookies who will make an impact at wide receiver this season:

N'Keal Harry, Patriots: Selected 32nd overall, the 6-2, 228-pound Harry has the size to be an instant weapon. He's also a formidable downfield threat who excels in contested catch situations. He should start in Josh Gordon's vacated X-receiver spot.

D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks: A physical marvel with a generational size/speed profile, Metcalf landed in a perfect situation with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The departure of Doug Baldwin likely forces Tyler Lockett into the slot and opens the left outside receiver spot for Metcalf.

A.J. Brown, Titans: A versatile weapon with plus hands and excellent route-running, Brown is likely to start for the Titans in Week 1. He could be looking at 80-plus targets in 2019.

Marquise Brown, Ravens: Brown was a big-play machine at Oklahoma who displayed elite route running and frightening speed. As high as his ceiling is, Brown is undersized (5-9, 170) and landed in Baltimore, the league's run-heaviest team. Still, Brown's immense potential makes him one of the intriguing 2019 Fantasy football rookies.

Parris Campbell, Colts: Campbell should open the season in the slot for Indy, which also has T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Eric Ebron. Campbell is going to see favorable coverage and could be quite busy in a potent attack.

