2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0 and strategies
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the position in 2019.
Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns to boost their Fantasy numbers. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.
But maybe the best news of all for Fantasy drafters is that wide receivers aren't quite as top-heavy as they were last year.
In addition to knowing your lineup requirements and scoring system, you must answer these questions:
- How risk-averse are you?
- How badly do you want to fill your starting lineup with no-brainers?
- How deep do you think this position is?
- Are you good at finding replacement receivers off waivers?
The first two questions go hand-in-hand: Wide receivers are generally safer than their running back counterparts, but they typically don't score as much in non-PPR, and only the top guys come close to matching up in PPR. The more of those "safe" picks you want for your starting group, the more receivers you should target early in your draft.
You can use my tiers to determine how deep you think the position is, but after stewing on this for six months (that's right, while you were living your life, I was studying these guys), I feel real good about the wideouts in the first four or five rounds being good starters. I'm also confident that the receivers in the fifth and sixth tiers make up a bunch of breakout and sleeper candidates who carry enough upside to warrant starting. You should find the entire class to your liking and may even decide to wait to draft your third or fourth receivers.
That last question? I'm not you, so I can't exactly answer that. But if you've played Fantasy Football for a while, you know that there are receivers with at least decent upside on waivers every week. No one who will cement himself into a starting spot, but someone who offers a chance at scoring a touchdown, going for 70 yards, etc. The better you (and we) are at finding them, the less urgency you'll need to draft deep.
Just know that nearly every Fantasy manager will select at least one very good receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two of them if you want to differentiate your lineup, but that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).
But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.
PPR Wide Receiver Tiers
MEGA-ELITE
ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
DeAndre Hopkins
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Julio Jones
Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams
Michael Thomas
Odell Beckham
Antonio Brown
Mike Evans
Amari Cooper
Keenan Allen
EXCELLENT
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
Stefon Diggs
Brandin Cooks
T.Y. Hilton
Chris Godwin
Adam Thielen
Cooper Kupp
Julian Edelman
Robert Woods
Kenny Golladay
HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE
Calvin Ridley
ROUNDS 5-6
Robby Anderson
MID-VALUE UPSIDE
Tyler Lockett
ROUND 7
Tyler Boyd
Dede Westbrook
Dante Pettis
Alshon Jeffery
D.J. Moore
Allen Robinson
Mike Williams
Will Fuller
Christian Kirk
Corey Davis
A.J. Green
Sterling Shepard
Curtis Samuel
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
Geronimo Allison
ROUND 8
Sammy Watkins
Jarvis Landry
Courtland Sutton
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
DeSean Jackson
ROUNDS 9-10
Donte Moncrief
Larry Fitzgerald
Marvin Jones
Anthony Miller
Keke Coutee
Tyrell Williams
Parris Campbell
BENCH DEPTH
DaeSean Hamilton
ROUND 11+
Golden Tate
N'Keal Harry
John Brown
Devin Funchess
Kenny Stills
D.K. Metcalf
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Marquise Brown
Albert Wilson
Emmanuel Sanders
What about punting on receivers and not taking any until after 50th overall? That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs and a stud tight end with your first trio of picks. This is do-able in smaller non-PPR formats and it carries a chance at being successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5.
Non-PPR Wide Receiver Tiers
MEGA-ELITE
ELITE
ROUND 1
ROUND 2
DeAndre Hopkins
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Julio Jones
Michael Thomas
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
Odell Beckham
Antonio Brown
Tyreek Hill
Amari Cooper
EXCELLENT
VERY GOOD
ROUND 3
ROUND 4
T.Y. Hilton
Brandin Cooks
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin
Stefon Diggs
Julian Edelman
Adam Thielen
Cooper Kupp
HIGH-UPSIDE VALUE
MID-VALUE UPSIDE
ROUND 5
ROUNDS 6, 7
Kenny Golladay
Tyler Boyd
Robby Anderson
D.J. Moore
Robert Woods
Mike Williams
Calvin Ridley
A.J. Green
Tyler Lockett
Christian Kirk
Dante Pettis
Will Fuller
Alshon Jeffery
HIGH-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
Dede Westbrook
ROUND 8
Allen Robinson
Sterling Shepard
Curtis Samuel
BENCH DEPTH
Geronimo Allison
ROUND 11+
Sammy Watkins
John Brown
Jarvis Landry
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Corey Davis
Larry Fitzgerald
Golden Tate
MID-POTENTIAL BACKUPS
Emmanuel Sanders
ROUNDS 9-10
DaeSean Hamilton
DeSean Jackson
N'Keal Harry
Courtland Sutton
D.K. Metcalf
Donte Moncrief
Albert Wilson
Marvin Jones
Marquise Brown
Anthony Miller
Devin Funchess
Parris Campbell
Keke Coutee
Tyrell Williams
Kenny Stills
But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...
-
QB Tiers 2.1
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...
-
Our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where several players in questionable situations were selected in...
-
Strategies for two-QB leagues
Heath Cummings says you're going to have to pay closer attention to your leaguemates in a two-quarterback...