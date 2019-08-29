2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 7.0 and updated strategies
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat? Dave Richard gives you his strategy for the position, long with his latest tiered rankings.
Jump to ...
Wideouts bounced back in a big way last year. As a whole, receivers scored a record-high 532 touchdowns to boost their Fantasy numbers. Their running back counterparts didn't average as many Fantasy points per game in PPR based on top-12 (0.3 higher), top-24 (1.9 higher) or top-36 averages (1.8 higher). Can't remember the last time that happened.
But it might not happen again. Due to training camp injuries to receivers like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, uncertain situations surrounding Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton and a lack of reliable stud-muffin pass-catchers, the position has not only become top-heavy but insanely popular! Between fourth and 20th overall, expect all of the top-8 receivers to be gone.
The good news? The position is rich with receivers with a 900-1,200-yard profile. So missing out on those top-eight receivers isn't so bad.
In addition to knowing your lineup requirements and scoring system, you must answer these questions before you draft:
- How risk-averse are you?
- How badly do you want to fill your starting lineup with no-brainers?
- How deep do you think this position is?
- Are you good at finding replacement receivers off waivers?
The first two questions go hand-in-hand: Wide receivers are generally safer than their running back counterparts, but they typically don't score as much in non-PPR, and only the top guys come close to matching up in PPR. The more of those "safe" picks you want for your starting group, the more receivers you should target early in your draft. You won't get any of them if you have a top-3 pick.
You can use my tiers to determine how deep you think the position is, but after stewing on this for six months (that's right, while you were living your life, I was studying these guys), I feel real good about the wideouts in the first four or five rounds being good enough to start. I'm also confident that the receivers in the fifth and sixth tiers make up a bunch of breakout and sleeper candidates who carry enough upside to warrant starting. You should find the entire class to your liking and may even decide to wait to draft your third or fourth receivers.
That last question? I'm not you, so I can't exactly answer that. But if you've played Fantasy Football for a while, you know that there are receivers with at least decent upside on waivers every week. No one who will cement himself into a starting spot, but someone who offers a chance at scoring a touchdown, going for 70 yards, etc. The better you (and we) are at finding them, the less urgency you'll need to draft deep.
Just know that nearly every Fantasy manager will select at least one very good receiver before the end of Round 3. That doesn't mean it's a mistake to lock up two of them if you want to differentiate your lineup, but that is a move that's best saved for PPR formats and smaller leagues (10 or fewer teams).
But the safest plan on Draft Day is to pick enough receivers from the top-five or six tiers to cover your starting spots, then another two or three for the bench. And always remember that receivers who tend to play the best in Fantasy are those who regularly get a piece of the target share from good quarterbacks. When you're drafting a receiver who doesn't already carry stud status, ask yourself if he has the potential for 120 targets (to yield 70-plus receptions) and/or eight touchdowns. Those are the stats we're shooting for from the non-obvious guys in Round 6 and beyond. The more of those players you get, the more likely you'll compete for a trophy in December.
What about Zero WR?
Imagine not taking your first receiver until after 50th overall.That's the kind of plan you're going to have to follow if you insist on drafting two stud running backs and a stud tight end with your first trio of picks. This is do-able in smaller non-PPR formats and it carries a chance at being wildly successful, especially if you pull the lever on the right receivers starting in Round 5. Heath cummings lays out a blueprint for it here.
Wide Receivers - PPR
D. Hopkins HOU DeAndre Hopkins HOU
J. Jones ATL Julio Jones ATL
D. Adams GB Davante Adams GB
O. Beckham CLE Odell Beckham CLE
J. Smith-Schuster PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
T. Hill KC Tyreek Hill KC
A. Brown OAK Antonio Brown OAK
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
B. Cooks LAR Brandin Cooks LAR
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
J. Edelman NE Julian Edelman NE
S. Diggs MIN Stefon Diggs MIN
A. Cooper DAL Amari Cooper DAL
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
C. Ridley ATL Calvin Ridley ATL
R. Woods LAR Robert Woods LAR
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
K. Golladay DET Kenny Golladay DET
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
J. Gordon NE Josh Gordon NE
T. Hilton IND T.Y. Hilton IND
A. Green CIN A.J. Green CIN
A. Robinson CHI Allen Robinson CHI
C. Samuel CAR Curtis Samuel CAR
R. Anderson NYJ Robby Anderson NYJ
A. Jeffery PHI Alshon Jeffery PHI
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
D. Westbrook JAC Dede Westbrook JAC
C. Kirk ARI Christian Kirk ARI
S. Shepard NYG Sterling Shepard NYG
E. Sanders DEN Emmanuel Sanders DEN
C. Davis TEN Corey Davis TEN
J. Landry CLE Jarvis Landry CLE
S. Watkins KC Sammy Watkins KC
J. Brown BUF John Brown BUF
D. Jackson PHI DeSean Jackson PHI
L. Fitzgerald ARI Larry Fitzgerald ARI
J. Crowder NYJ Jamison Crowder NYJ
M. Jones DET Marvin Jones DET
T. Williams OAK Tyrell Williams OAK
A. Miller CHI Anthony Miller CHI
D. Moncrief PIT Donte Moncrief PIT
G. Allison GB Geronimo Allison GB
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
K. Coutee HOU Keke Coutee HOU
J. Washington PIT James Washington PIT
D. Pettis SF Dante Pettis SF
D. Hamilton DEN DaeSean Hamilton DEN
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
A. Wilson MIA Albert Wilson MIA
M. Boykin BAL Miles Boykin BAL
M. Brown BAL Marquise Brown BAL
D. Willis CIN Damion Willis CIN
Wide Receivers - Non-PPR
D. Hopkins HOU DeAndre Hopkins HOU
J. Jones ATL Julio Jones ATL
D. Adams GB Davante Adams GB
O. Beckham CLE Odell Beckham CLE
T. Hill KC Tyreek Hill KC
J. Smith-Schuster PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
A. Brown OAK Antonio Brown OAK
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
B. Cooks LAR Brandin Cooks LAR
S. Diggs MIN Stefon Diggs MIN
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
A. Cooper DAL Amari Cooper DAL
J. Edelman NE Julian Edelman NE
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Ridley ATL Calvin Ridley ATL
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
R. Woods LAR Robert Woods LAR
K. Golladay DET Kenny Golladay DET
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
J. Gordon NE Josh Gordon NE
T. Hilton IND T.Y. Hilton IND
A. Green CIN A.J. Green CIN
A. Robinson CHI Allen Robinson CHI
C. Samuel CAR Curtis Samuel CAR
R. Anderson NYJ Robby Anderson NYJ
A. Jeffery PHI Alshon Jeffery PHI
C. Kirk ARI Christian Kirk ARI
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
S. Shepard NYG Sterling Shepard NYG
D. Westbrook JAC Dede Westbrook JAC
E. Sanders DEN Emmanuel Sanders DEN
C. Davis TEN Corey Davis TEN
J. Landry CLE Jarvis Landry CLE
S. Watkins KC Sammy Watkins KC
J. Brown BUF John Brown BUF
D. Jackson PHI DeSean Jackson PHI
M. Jones DET Marvin Jones DET
T. Williams OAK Tyrell Williams OAK
D. Moncrief PIT Donte Moncrief PIT
L. Fitzgerald ARI Larry Fitzgerald ARI
A. Miller CHI Anthony Miller CHI
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
G. Allison GB Geronimo Allison GB
J. Washington PIT James Washington PIT
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
D. Pettis SF Dante Pettis SF
M. Goodwin SF Marquise Goodwin SF
J. Crowder NYJ Jamison Crowder NYJ
K. Coutee HOU Keke Coutee HOU
D. Metcalf SEA D.K. Metcalf SEA
G. Tate NYG Golden Tate NYG
M. Boykin BAL Miles Boykin BAL
M. Brown BAL Marquise Brown BAL
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
D. Willis CIN Damion Willis CIN
So which Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar QB isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...