2019 Fantasy Football Rookie Dynasty Rankings: Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson rising in the preseason

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.

Coming into the 2019 NFL Draft, a popular sentiment was that this draft class might be short on Fantasy stars but long on depth. I still believe that's true, but there are a couple of running backs who are starting to make me question it a bit.

Miles Sanders had the pedigree, but I was originally very concerned about his landing spot in Philadelphia. After all, they'd just traded for Jordan Howard and Doug Pederson has done everything he could as a head coach to signal his affinity for the committee. But ever since Sanders beat a balky hamstring, he's made waves. Virtually everyone who observed camp commented on how much better Sanders was than his competition, and then he showed us in preseason Week 2. I'm beginning to think he might just change Pederson's mind.

Darwin Thompson didn't moved up the depth chart quite as quickly, but he has wowed in preseason action and now reportedly usurped Carlos Hyde. All that stands between Thompson and the revered "Andy Reid feature role" is Damien Williams, who has never held up to a feature role in his life. I believe either of these backs could be a Fantasy star in this role, but only one of them is available in rookie drafts. I wouldn't fault you for considering Thompson at the end of Round 1.

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Rookie Rankings: