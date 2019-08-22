2019 Fantasy Football Rookie Dynasty Rankings: Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson rising in the preseason
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his last rankings.
Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact.
Coming into the 2019 NFL Draft, a popular sentiment was that this draft class might be short on Fantasy stars but long on depth. I still believe that's true, but there are a couple of running backs who are starting to make me question it a bit.
Miles Sanders had the pedigree, but I was originally very concerned about his landing spot in Philadelphia. After all, they'd just traded for Jordan Howard and Doug Pederson has done everything he could as a head coach to signal his affinity for the committee. But ever since Sanders beat a balky hamstring, he's made waves. Virtually everyone who observed camp commented on how much better Sanders was than his competition, and then he showed us in preseason Week 2. I'm beginning to think he might just change Pederson's mind.
Darwin Thompson didn't moved up the depth chart quite as quickly, but he has wowed in preseason action and now reportedly usurped Carlos Hyde. All that stands between Thompson and the revered "Andy Reid feature role" is Damien Williams, who has never held up to a feature role in his life. I believe either of these backs could be a Fantasy star in this role, but only one of them is available in rookie drafts. I wouldn't fault you for considering Thompson at the end of Round 1.
Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Rookie Rankings:
Rank
Player
Team
Age
Position
1
David Montgomery
CHI
22
RB
2
Josh Jacobs
OAK
21
RB
3
Miles Sanders
PHI
22
RB
4
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
21
WR
5
N'Keal Harry
NE
21
WR
6
Darrell Henderson
LAR
22
RB
7
Deebo Samuel
SF
23
WR
8
Marquise Brown
BAL
22
WR
9
Miles Boykin
BAL
22
WR
10
T.J. Hockenson
DET
22
TE
11
Noah Fant
DEN
21
TE
12
Kyler Murray
ARI
21
QB
13
A.J. Brown
TEN
22
WR
14
Alexander Mattison
MIN
21
RB
15
Devin Singletary
BUF
22
RB
16
Darwin Thompson
KC
23
RB
17
Justice Hill
BAL
21
RB
18
Damien Harris
NE
22
RB
19
Parris Campbell
IND
22
WR
20
Andy Isabella
ARI
22
WR
21
Mecole Hardman
KC
21
WR
22
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
21
TE
23
Jace Sternberger
GB
23
TE
24
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
22
QB
25
Tony Pollard
DAL
22
RB
26
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
PHI
22
WR
27
Diontae Johnson
PIT
23
WR
28
Hakeem Butler
ARI
23
WR
29
Terry McLaurin
WAS
23
WR
30
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
23
WR
31
Benny Snell Jr.
PIT
21
RB
32
Dexter Williams
GB
22
RB
33
Kelvin Harmon
WAS
22
WR
34
Preston Williams
MIA
22
WR
35
Daniel Jones
NYG
22
QB
36
Rodney Anderson
RB
22
RB
37
Bruce Anderson
TB
22
RB
38
Drew Lock
DEN
22
QB
39
Dawson Knox
BUF
22
TE
40
Ryquell Armstead
JAC
22
RB
