2019 Fantasy Football Rookie Dynasty Rankings: Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson rising in the preseason

Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his last rankings.

Training camp and the preseason shouldn't have too much impact on your redraft rankings. They should have even less effect on your Dynasty rankings. That doesn't mean they should have no impact. 

Coming into the 2019 NFL Draft, a popular sentiment was that this draft class might be short on Fantasy stars but long on depth. I still believe that's true, but there are a couple of running backs who are starting to make me question it a bit.

Miles Sanders had the pedigree, but I was originally very concerned about his landing spot in Philadelphia. After all, they'd just traded for Jordan Howard and Doug Pederson has done everything he could as a head coach to signal his affinity for the committee. But ever since Sanders beat a balky hamstring, he's made waves. Virtually everyone who observed camp commented on how much better Sanders was than his competition, and then he showed us in preseason Week 2. I'm beginning to think he might just change Pederson's mind. 

Darwin Thompson didn't moved up the depth chart quite as quickly, but he has wowed in preseason action and now reportedly usurped Carlos Hyde. All that stands between Thompson and the revered "Andy Reid feature role" is Damien Williams, who has never held up to a feature role in his life. I believe either of these backs could be a Fantasy star in this role, but only one of them is available in rookie drafts. I wouldn't fault you for considering Thompson at the end of Round 1. 

Here is the final preseason update to my Dynasty Rookie Rankings:

Rank 

Player 

Team 

Age 

Position 

David Montgomery 

CHI 

22 

RB 

Josh Jacobs 

OAK 

21 

RB 

Miles Sanders 

PHI 

22 

RB 

D.K. Metcalf 

SEA 

21 

WR 

N'Keal Harry 

NE 

21 

WR 

Darrell Henderson 

LAR 

22 

RB 

Deebo Samuel 

SF 

23 

WR 

Marquise Brown 

BAL 

22 

WR 

Miles Boykin 

BAL 

22 

WR 

10 

T.J. Hockenson 

DET 

22 

TE 

11 

Noah Fant 

DEN 

21 

TE 

12 

Kyler Murray 

ARI 

21 

QB 

13 

A.J. Brown 

TEN 

22 

WR 

14 

Alexander Mattison 

MIN 

21 

RB 

15 

Devin Singletary 

BUF 

22 

RB 

16 

Darwin Thompson 

KC 

23 

RB 

17 

Justice Hill 

BAL 

21 

RB 

18 

Damien Harris 

NE 

22 

RB 

19 

Parris Campbell 

IND 

22 

WR 

20 

Andy Isabella 

ARI 

22 

WR 

21 

Mecole Hardman 

KC 

21 

WR 

22 

Irv Smith Jr. 

MIN 

21 

TE 

23 

Jace Sternberger 

GB 

23 

TE 

24 

Dwayne Haskins 

WAS 

22 

QB 

25 

Tony Pollard 

DAL 

22 

RB 

26 

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 

PHI 

22 

WR 

27 

Diontae Johnson 

PIT 

23 

WR 

28 

Hakeem Butler 

ARI 

23 

WR 

29 

Terry McLaurin 

WAS 

23 

WR 

30 

Hunter Renfrow 

OAK 

23 

WR 

31 

Benny Snell Jr.  

PIT 

21 

RB 

32 

Dexter Williams 

GB 

22 

RB 

33 

Kelvin Harmon 

WAS 

22 

WR 

34 

Preston Williams 

MIA 

22 

WR 

35 

Daniel Jones 

NYG 

22 

QB 

36 

Rodney Anderson 

RB 

22 

RB 

37 

Bruce Anderson 

TB 

22 

RB 

38 

Drew Lock 

DEN 

22 

QB 

39 

Dawson Knox 

BUF 

22 

TE 

40 

Ryquell Armstead 

JAC 

22 

RB 

