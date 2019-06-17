2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Spotlight's on the Browns and Baker Mayfield now

The Browns continue to add to an already talented core, but the addition of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator shouldn't be overlooked. Monken's Tampa Bay offenses led the NFL in air yards the past two seasons, suggesting the Browns could have plenty of passing volume to go around for new addition Odell Beckham and Co. One thing that could limit a Browns passing explosion in 2019? If their equally talented defense provides the type of positive game scripts that could make Nick Chubb a Fantasy star.

It is kind of pick your poison now. We have some pretty good talent all around — tight ends, running backs, receivers and then going in with the same offensive line. Now it is, what are we going to do with it. Baker Mayfield

2018 Review

Record: 7-8-1 (16th in NFL)

PPG: 22.4 (20)

YPG: 368.8 (13)

Pass YPG: 250.4 (14)

Rush YPG: 118.3 (14)

Pass attempts per game: 35.9 (11)

Rush attempts per game: 25.7 (15)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Baker Mayfield -- QB16

RB: Nick Chubb -- RB17; Duke Johnson -- RB38

WR: Jarvis Landry -- WR19; Antonio Callaway -- WR55; Rashard Higgins -- WR61

TE: David Njoku -- TE9

Number to know: 1.3%

The Browns' sack rate in eight games with Freddie Kitchens as head coach. That's nearly half the next-lowest team, and surely played a significant role in Mayfield's second-half emergence.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Freddie Kitchens (1st year - previously Offensive Coordinator/Interim Head Coach, CLE)

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken (1st year - previously Offensive Coordinator, TB)

Draft Picks

2. (46) Greedy Williams, CB

3. (80) Sione Takitaki, LB

4. (119) Sheldrick Redwine, S

5. (155) Mack Wilson, LB

5. (170) Austin Seibert, K

6. (189) Drew Forbes, T

7. (221) Donnie Lewis Jr., CB

Free Agency Additions

RB Kareem Hunt, WR Odell Beckham; TE Demetrius Harris; DL Olivier Vernon; DL Sheldon Richardson; LB Adarius Taylor

Key Departures

TE Darren Fells; LB Jamie Collins

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Baker Mayfield QB5 QB6 QB5 Nick Chubb RB10 RB10 RB11 Kareem Hunt RB55 RB56 RB50 Duke Johnson RB57 N/A RB44 Odell Beckham WR6 WR4 WR7 Jarvis Landry WR26 WR24 WR29 David Njoku TE10 TE14 TE9 Greg Joseph N/A K30 K17 Austin Seibert K20 K28

N/A Browns DST DST9 DST11 DST16



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Baker Mayfield 4,390 YD, 33 TD, 14 INT; 177 Rush YD, 1 TD RB Nick Chubb 260 ATT, 1,221 YD, 11 TD; 39 TAR, 27 REC, 201 YD, 2 TD RB Kareem Hunt 40 ATT, 180 YD, 1 TD; 11 TAR, 9 REC, 71 YD RB Duke Johnson 40 ATT, 188 YD, 1 TD; 72 TAR, 54 REC, 499 YD, 3 TD WR Odell Beckham 139 TAR, 88 REC, 1,225 YD, 10 TD WR Jarvis Landry 117 TAR, 74 REC, 846 YD, 5 TD WR Antonio Callaway 72 TAR, 43 REC, 611 YD, 6 TD TE David Njoku 83 TAR, 53 REC, 662 YD, 5 TD

Biggest question

Does Kareem Hunt matter for Fantasy?

"If you draft Hunt, you have to let him sit on your bench until he's available to play in Week 10. The only way he'll play a lot is if Nick Chubb isn't effective or available by that time. It's practically a waste of a bench spot to give Hunt when there's no guarantee he'll even be a useful starter by then. If someone else takes Hunt before Round 12, thank them for doing you a favor." -- Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Dontrell Hilliard

Who? An undrafted free agent who saw very little of the field as a rookie, Hilliard actually profiles as a pretty decent athlete, with a 4.47 40-yard time and a rank in the 66th percentile in burst score and agility score, per PlayerProfiler.com. He was used exclusively as a receiver last season, but was more of a factor in the running game in college when he topped 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns as a senior. With Hunt out of the picture until Week 10, if Chubb goes down with any kind of injury, Hilliard could be looking at a huge opportunity.

Breakout: Baker Mayfield

How could it be anyone else? OK, it could have been Chubb, too, but Mayfield has the potential to be a legitimate difference maker at a position we're mostly willing to wait on these days. In six games after the team's bye, Mayfield completed 66.7% of his passes, racking up 290.2 yards per game on 8.7 Y/A, numbers that would obviously be elite if managed for a full year. And that was without Odell Beckham. The sky is the limit for Mayfield, who might be one of the few QBs worth reaching for.

Bust: Kareem Hunt

RB36. That is Kareem Hunt's (very early!) ADP as of June. If you're taking Hunt as anything at all but a late-round flier — we're talking last pick before your DST — you're doing this wrong. Is Hunt capable of great things? Obviously. But we won't see him until Week 10, and even then, that might just be as a role player. Basically, Hunt is a high-profile insurance option for 2019, only he's one with no chance of a positive return on investment until nearly the Fantasy playoffs. You're better off drafting Hilliard.