As you start your 2020 Fantasy Football Draft Prep, it's important to note current each player's average draft position, or ADP. In the first round, the first six players being taken are all running backs, while eight of the first 12 selections are from the position. A total of 17 running backs are being taken in the first 36 selections, which covers three rounds in a standard draft. Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the first rookie back picked on average, with a 2020 Fantasy football ADP of 34.

Which first-year running backs should you target when the more established 2002 Fantasy football picks at the position have already been taken? Can Jonathan Taylor take over as the featured back for the Colts, with veteran Marlon Mack still in the mix? As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too. Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs: Damien Williams was a postseason standout and you could make a case that he deserved the Super Bowl LIV MVP award, but he has durability concerns and has never been a lead running back over a full season. The Chiefs invested a first-round pick in Edwards-Helaire, who may initially operate in a time share with Williams. The rookie, however, is the top-rated dynasty back among first-year ball carriers. Another Williams health issue can push him into quick prominence in 2020.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts: This new arrival in Indy is enticing to Fantasy players because he was an outstanding rusher at Wisconsin and Mack is in a contract year. It certainly appears Taylor was tabbed by the Colts to be Mack's successor. But will the torch be officially passed to the rookie this season? Taylor has the upside to become a top-shelf Fantasy football running back. There are questions about his immediate role, though, and concerns about how much he will contribute as a receiver.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers: There is some skepticism about Vaughn as he begins his pro career. His level of performance slipped in his final year of college at Vanderbilt, and he also may not be versatile enough at the NFL level. But Vaughn did land in a situation where he may be able to take advantage of an opportunity to claim the lead role. Ronald Jones showed signs of improvement in 2019, yet still does not appear to be the ideal answer at RB for Tampa Bay.

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.