During your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, you will develop a list of players to target. It's also essential to be aware of which players you should steer clear of so there are no wasted 2020 Fantasy football picks. Green Bay's Aaron Jones was a TD machine in 2019, but this year he may have competition for short-yardage opportunities. Will Jones be among the 2020 Fantasy football busts to avoid?

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: The Packers leaned on their running game much more last year, as they went from last in the league in attempts to 13th under Matt LaFleur. Jones tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing scores and was a force near the goal line, but he may not score as frequently from short range this year. The drafting of rookie AJ Dillon is one significant factor that will contribute to a falloff.

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles: Ertz started to show signs of slippage last year even though he finished as a top-five Fantasy tight end. But injuries ravaged the Eagles' receiving corps last year and he was still relied on very heavily. Philadelphia made an offseason push to replenish its pass-catching personnel group, and Ertz is one of two well-known Eagles veterans who could see their production drop more in 2020.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts: Mack has been a respectable starter for the Colts. His time as a lead back for the team will be coming to an end soon, though. Indianapolis sent a strong signal to Mack when the Colts traded up to get Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mack's value has dropped significantly and there are several players are being drafted ahead of him that Gibbs spotlights as better choices. Taylor may be the best pure runner in the 2020 draft class and it won't be long before he moves past Mack on the depth chart.

