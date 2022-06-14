Jacobs comes into the season as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he's worth drafting in Round 4 in all formats. For three seasons, Jacobs has averaged at least 14.7 PPR points per game, which gives him a safe floor. He's scored at least seven touchdowns in each season of his career, along with at least 1,100 total yards. In 2021, he set a new career high in receptions with 54 on 64 targets, and we hope Derek Carr continues to feature him in the passing game. Now, that's hard to expect given the addition of Davante Adams, as well as Kenyan Drake (ankle) and Darren Waller (knee) returning from injury. But the Raiders offense should be improved, and Jacobs could have more scoring chances than ever before. Maybe this is the season Jacobs eclipses 16.0 PPR points per game, and he should once again be a quality Fantasy option in all formats.