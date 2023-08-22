There's no doubt who belongs in the top tier at the QB position for Fantasy Football in 2023. Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes were the class of the position in 2022, and little has changed in terms of how we should view them for 2023 – Mahomes is arguably the best passer in the history of the league, and he has improved weapons around him, while Allen and Hurts are elite rushers and goal-line threats, in addition to being terrific passers in their own right.

After that, things are wide open. Dave Richard has Joe Burrow as his No. 4 QB, while both Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg have Lamar Jackson – all three have Justin Fields fifth, which means Jamey has Burrow at No. 6, while Heath has him at QB7, behind Justin Herbert.

You really can't go wrong with any of that tier if you don't want to pay up for the elite trio. In my projections, I've got them separated by 23 total points, with Jackson, Burrow, Herbert, and Fields ranked in that order. In that sense, I suppose I'm "low" on Fields, relative to my peers, but if he finished as the No. 1 QB this season, I wouldn't really be surprised – if he can repeat last year's rushing production while taking a step forward as a passer with the addition of D.J. Moore, a QB1 finish is well within the range of possible outcomes for him.

I think there's a clear dropoff after that, with Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Anthony Richardson in a tier of their own – which means I'm probably not drafting Lawrence, who goes off the board just one pick after Fields on average in NFFC drafts, and who is 25 picks ahead of Deshaun Watson, the No. 9 QB in ADP. I'm a bit worried about being too low on Lawrence, as I wrote in Tuesday's Fantasy Football Today Newsletter, but I'd rather pass on him and target Tagovailoa or Richardson multiple rounds later and hope it doesn't come back to haunt me.

Here are my latest QB rankings, as of Aug. 22:

2023 QB Rankings