The 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge will become even more difficult this weekend since there are only two games to pick from for your NFL Playoff Challenge picks. Top-seeded Philadelphia and Kansas City both advanced to their respective conference championship games, creating a talented NFL Playoff Challenge player pool. Third-seeded Cincinnati might be the hottest team left in the NFL playoffs 2023, though, as quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in snowy conditions last weekend. Should you include him in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the Championship Round: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He got off to a red-hot start to the postseason when he racked up more than 160 total yards against Seattle two weeks ago, catching six passes for 133 yards to go along with three carries for 32 yards. Samuel scored a touchdown in that game as well, making him one of the top performers in the NFL Playoff Challenge 2023.

He played a key role in San Francisco's win against Dallas during the divisional round as well, catching four passes for 45 yards and rushing four times for 11 yards. Samuel was targeted seven times by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, which bodes well for his value going forward. He will continue to play a pivotal role in the 49ers' offense, and McClure is happy to get 3x points using multipliers this week.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon. He has not had any eye-popping numbers lately, which is why he is not heavily rostered in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. However, McClure included him in the first two rounds of the contest, so he will be earning 3x points on Sunday.

McKinnon finished with just 25 rushing yards against Jacksonville's strong run defense, but he had 11 carries in that game. The Chiefs had only given him double-digit carries once so far this season, so he is undervalued heading into this weekend. Kansas City is favored to make it to the Super Bowl, which gives McKinnon additional value moving forward. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers during the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the Championship Round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.