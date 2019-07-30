Brandon Reilly: Let go by Detroit
The Lions waived Reilly on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.
Reilly originally signed with the Lions on June 3 after being released by them May 10. The 25-year-old has yet to see any regular-season NFL action after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2017.
