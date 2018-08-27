Reilly (ribs) is currently on the roster bubble, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Reilly reportedly broke a rib during the Bills' first preseason game but has fought through the injury in hopes of the making the team. While tough as nails, Reilly is unlikely to latch onto the roster for receiving purposes and likely will be of service on special teams if he survives the cut.

