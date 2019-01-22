Brandon Reilly: Joining Lions
Reilly has signed a futures contract with the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Undrafted back in 2017, the former Cornhusker has spent time on practice squads in Buffalo, Detroit and Dallas. Reilly will face an uphill battle to stick with the Lions beyond the preseason in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...