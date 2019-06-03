Lions' Brandon Reilly: Rejoins Detroit
Reilly signed a contract with the Lions on Monday.
Reilly previously was cut by the Lions back in May after coming to terms on a reserve/future contract in January, but he's set to get another shot with the squad. He's yet to see action in an NFL game after going undrafted in 2017 out of Nebraska.
