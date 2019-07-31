Steelers' Brandon Reilly: Joins Steelers
Reilly was awarded to the Steelers off waivers Wednesday.
Reilly was waived by the Lions earlier in the week. After going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2017, the 25-year-old has been bouncing around looking for an opportunity, but has yet to see any regular-season action. He will now look to make an impression in Pittsburgh, but figures to have an uphill climb.
