Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to practice
Allen (undisclosed) participated in practice Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Allen didn't travel to the team's opening preseason contest, but the injury didn't appear to be serious. That was confirmed Saturday with the 27-year-old's return to practice. It's still unclear whether the Chargers will be precautious with their star wideout throughout the preseason, but more information regarding his status will likely come prior to next Sunday's Week 2 preseason contest
