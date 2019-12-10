Brate logged 24 snaps and secured all four of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The veteran tight end got into the end zone for the first time since Week 6 on a three-yard grab with 38 seconds left in the first half. Brate's four receptions also served as his second-highest tally of the season and snapped a miserable two-game stretch during which he secured one of two targets for five yards in Weeks 12 and 13. Brate and fellow tight end O.J. Howard combined for eight catches overall, an elevated total for the position in Bruce Arians' offense and one that could be more the norm for any games Mike Evans (hamstring) misses the rest of the way.