Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Gets into end zone
Brate logged 24 snaps and secured all four of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.
The veteran tight end got into the end zone for the first time since Week 6 on a three-yard grab with 38 seconds left in the first half. Brate's four receptions also served as his second-highest tally of the season and snapped a miserable two-game stretch during which he secured one of two targets for five yards in Weeks 12 and 13. Brate and fellow tight end O.J. Howard combined for eight catches overall, an elevated total for the position in Bruce Arians' offense and one that could be more the norm for any games Mike Evans (hamstring) misses the rest of the way.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Minimally involved in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Invisible in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Season-high numbers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Targetless in win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: No targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Active in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...