49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Absent from injury report
Witherspoon (ankle) is not listed on the 49ers' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.
Witherspoon was a limited participant at practice earlier in the week, but returned to a full workload Friday. It looks like the 49ers were just exercising caution with their starting cornerback, as he appears ready for Week 3 barring any setbacks.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Limited in practice•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Good to go for Week 2•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Lined up to start•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Successful rookie campaign•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Full participant Thursday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Cleared to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...