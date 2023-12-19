Witherspoon (groin) was estimated as a full participant at the Rams' walkthrough practice Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Witherspoon was still nursing a lingering groin injury as of Monday, but it now looks like he's back up to full speed for Week 16. He will probably avoid carrying an injury designation into Thursday's game.
