Witherspoon sustained a groin injury during Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Witherspoon went down in the second half os Sunday's matchup and was deemed questionable to return, but he was unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to action for Thursday's game against New Orleans.
More News
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Nabs INT in loss•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Interception in loss•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Returns versus Philly•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable to return•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Records interception•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Participating in practice•