Witherspoon recorded 52 tackles (43 solo), 14 passes defended and three interceptions while recovering two fumbles during the 2023 regular season.

Expected to be a depth piece for the Rams after an underwhelming and injury-riddled 2022 with the Steelers, Witherspoon instead stepped in and earned the starting cornerback role alongside Cobie Durant, and he produced career-highs in tackles and passes defended while tying a career-high with three interceptions. He did sustain two injuries on the year, but played through them to log his first season with all games played in seven seasons in the NFL. Witherspoon is a unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and a return to Los Angeles will likely hinge on who GM Les Snead deems a priority with Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton and Demarcus Robinson all also pending free agents.