Witherspoon (shoulder) is questionable to return to the Rams' wild-card matchup versus the Panthers on Saturday.

Witherspoon sustained the injury in the second quarter, leaving his status for the remainder of the game up in the air. If the 30-year-old ends up being unable to return, Roger McCreary and Emmanuel Forbes would likely see increased playing time.

