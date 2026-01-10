Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Won't return vs. Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's wild-card game versus Carolina.
Witherspoon is done for the day after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first half. Roger McCreary and Emmanuel Forbes will remain the team's top depth options at cornerback for the rest of the game.
More News
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable to return•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Active vs. Atlanta•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Returning in Week 13•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Practices in full again•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Designated to return from IR•
-
Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Shifts to IR•