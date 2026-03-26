Witherspoon (shoulder) is signing with the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Witherspoon will join the team after visiting Washington on Thursday. He evidently showed during the visit that the shoulder injury which landed Witherspoon on IR to finish his tenure with the Rams is no longer bothering the cornerback. Commanders GM Adam Peters was part of San Francisco's front office when the 49ers drafted Witherspoon in 2017.