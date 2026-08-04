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Commanders' Ahkello Witherspoon: Opts for retirement

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Commanders placed Witherspoon on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Witherspoon signed a deal with Washington back in March but appears to be hanging up the cleats at 31 years old. He spent the previous three seasons with the Rams, where he started all 17 regular-season games in 2023 before making seven regular-season starts across the 2024-25 campaigns. During his nine-year playing career, Witherspoon appeared in 96 regular-season contests and logged 60 pass breakups, including 13 interceptions.

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