The Rams placed Witherspoon (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Witherspoon will miss the remainder of Los Angeles' postseason contests, including Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bears, due to a scapula injury he aggravated during the team's 34-31 win over the Panthers in the wild-card round. Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports that Witherspoon suffered a broke his scapula for a second time this season versus Carolina, which would burden him with a multi-month recovery that could impact his availability for the start of OTAs.