Witherspoon is active for Monday's game against the Falcons, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Witherspoon has been a healthy scratch in each of the Rams' last two games, but he'll be available to play Monday night. The veteran corner has been limited to just four regular-season games mostly due to a shoulder injury and has accumulated seven tackles (six solo) and one pass defense. Witherspoon could play a key role in the Rams' secondary in the absence of Darious Williams (coach's decision).