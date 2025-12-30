Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon: Active vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon is active for Monday's game against the Falcons, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Witherspoon has been a healthy scratch in each of the Rams' last two games, but he'll be available to play Monday night. The veteran corner has been limited to just four regular-season games mostly due to a shoulder injury and has accumulated seven tackles (six solo) and one pass defense. Witherspoon could play a key role in the Rams' secondary in the absence of Darious Williams (coach's decision).
