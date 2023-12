Coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Witherspoon (groin) to play Thursday versus the Saints, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Witherspoon sustained a groin injury during Sunday's game versus the Commanders, but it doesn't look like it will force him to miss extended time. He's been one of the Rams' most reliable corners so far this season, so he figures to draw a healthy dose of Chris Olave on Thursday.