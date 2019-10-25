Witherspoon (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Witherspoon will watch his third straight game from the sidelines after suffering a setback Monday. K'Wuan Williams has filled into Witherspoon's role, and he'll continue to do so as the 49ers look to shut down Kyle Allen and the Panthers.

