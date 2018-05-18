49ers' Arik Armstead: Recovering from foot surgery
Armstead underwent minor foot surgery earlier this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Armstead underwent the cleanup procedure shortly after the end of the season and indicated he'll be available for OTA practices, Kyle Madson of KHTK Sacramento reports. The 49ers OTAs are set to begin next week, and Armstead -- who just had his fifth-year option exercised by the team last month -- is searching to play more than eight games for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2015.
