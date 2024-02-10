Armstead (foot/knee) doesn't have an injury designation on the 49ers' final injury report ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs.
After back-to-back limited practices to start the week, Armstead logged a full workload Friday. Barring any setbacks with his foot and knee injuries, he should take on his usual role on the interior defensive line.
