Armstead (foot/knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes both Armstead and George Kittle (toe) will be able to get in full practices Thursday. Neither player sounds to be in any real danger of missing Sunday's Super Bowl against the Chiefs. Armstead played his normal allotment of snaps (74 percent) two weeks ago against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.