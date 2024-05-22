Latu (knee) was present but not participating during San Francisco's OTAs on Tuesday, Kyle Madson of USA Today reports.

The 2023 third-round pick missed his entire rookie campaign after sustaining a meniscus injury during the 49ers' last preseason game, but it seems as if he could be nearing a return. Latu, an Alabama product, caught 56 passes for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns during his final two collegiate seasons. Once Latu is able to return to the field, he's expected to compete with Eric Saubert, Brayden Willis, Mason Pline and Jake Tonges for San Francisco's top backup tight end spot behind George Kittle.