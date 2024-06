Latu (knee) has suffered no setbacks in his recovery and is expected to be ready for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Latu suffered a meniscus injury during a preseason game last year and missed the entirety of his rookie campaign. A third-round selection in the 2023 Draft, Latu will likely be competing with veteran Eric Saubert for the 49ers No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart at tight end behind George Kittle (groin) and the newly acquired, Logan Thomas.