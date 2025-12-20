default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Latu (neck) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Commanders.

Latu was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional matchup, and he'll ultimately have to remain sidelined for at least one game while working to recover from his stinger. The depth tight end has yet to be targeted across 13 regular-season appearances this year, so his absence won't have much of an impact for fantasy purposes.

More News