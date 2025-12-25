Eagles' Cameron Latu: Begins week with full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Latu (neck) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
A neck stinger forced Latu to miss last Saturday's win over the Commanders. However, with a full practice under his belt to begin Week 17 prep, it's likely he'll be able to return to action Sunday versus Buffalo. Latu typically sees most of his work on special teams, and that may not change moving forward with three other healthy tight ends on the roster.
More News
-
Eagles' Cameron Latu: Inactive for Week 16•
-
Eagles' Cameron Latu: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Eagles' Cameron Latu: Logs DNP on Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Cameron Latu: Limited usage on offense Monday•
-
Eagles' Cameron Latu: Just one snap on offense Sunday•
-
Eagles' Cameron Latu: Signed to active roster•