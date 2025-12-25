default-cbs-image
Latu (neck) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

A neck stinger forced Latu to miss last Saturday's win over the Commanders. However, with a full practice under his belt to begin Week 17 prep, it's likely he'll be able to return to action Sunday versus Buffalo. Latu typically sees most of his work on special teams, and that may not change moving forward with three other healthy tight ends on the roster.

