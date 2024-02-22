Ward underwent successful surgery for an unknown injury after the Super Bowl, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Ward announced the news via his Instagram, according to Lombardi, but he did not disclose what kind of procedure he underwent or why. It's also unclear if the 27-year-old will be available at the beginning of any of San Francisco's offseason programs. However, it is likely safe to assume he played at least part of the season while dealing with the injury, making it likely the injury wasn't significant enough for Ward to need significant time to recover.