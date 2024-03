Ward (groin) underwent core surgery in February, but he should be ready for training camp according to general manager, John Lynch, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward had previously announced the surgery via his Instagram in February, but details of what the surgery was for and recovery time were absent. His ability to be ready to take the field for camp should have him suiting up Week 1 in 2024, assuming the 27-year-old doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery.