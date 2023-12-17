Ward (groin) is officially active for Sunday's clash against Arizona.
Ward left last week's win over Seattle very early due to a groin injury and wasn't able to practice until Friday, when he was a limited participant. However, the cornerback will be able to take the field Sunday, avoiding missing his first game since 2021. Ward will likely take on his usual near-every-down role against the Cardinals.
