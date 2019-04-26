49ers' Deebo Samuel: Early second round pick
The 49ers selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 36th overall.
Samuel (5-foot-11, 214 pounds) is a stocky but plenty athletic receiver (4.48-second 40, 39-inch vertical) who boasts natural standout route-running ability along with a long history of doing damage after the catch. After turning 23 in January he may be better suited than most receivers in this class to make an immediate impact, so as long as he can displace Jordan Matthews for snaps then he could push for a starter-like workload in an offense that otherwise figures to feature Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin plenty. Even if he can't crack the first team in three-wide sets right away, Samuel at the very least presents standout kick returner potential in the meantime. He's a fine dynasty asset given the general promise surrounding the Kyle Shanahan offense.
