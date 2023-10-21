San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel (shoulder), who was already ruled out for Monday's contest against the Vikings, will also miss the 49ers' Week 8 contest against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel is dealing with a hairline fracture of his shoulder, which will keep the star receiver out at minimum three weeks including the team's Week 9 bye. Given that timeline, Samuel could be a candidate for injured reserve, which would entail a minimum four-game absence. In Samuel's absence, expect Brandon Aiyuk to be a heavily featured option as the 49ers' clear No. 1 receiver, with the likes of Jauan Jennings, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud all factoring in.