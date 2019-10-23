Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Limited to begin week

Samuel (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel has made tangible progress in his recovery from a groin strain. The rookie second-round pick was unable to practice all last week and sat out Sunday's game against Washington. If he's able to get healthy in time to suit up Week 8 versus the Panthers, Samuel will mix into San Francisco's wide receiver rotation alongside Emmanuel Sanders, Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories