Samuel (shoulder) was on the field for the 49ers' informal practice session Monday and appeared to have no limitations while going through individual and group drills, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers won't have to reveal their first Week 10 practice report until Wednesday, but because of its Week 9 bye, the team was able to get an early start on prepping for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Based on video provided by Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com during the portion of Monday's session that was open to the media, Samuel was in uniform and appeared to be moving at full speed while running routes, a sign that he could be ready to return to action this weekend following a two-game absence due to a hairline fracture of his left shoulder. Samuel's potential return would provide a lift to a struggling 49ers offense that was held to 17 points in each of its last three games before the bye week.