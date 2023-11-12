Samuel (shoulder) caught all four of his targets for 30 yards while rushing three times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-3 win over Jacksonville.

Samuel's four catches in his first action since Week 6 ranked second on the team behind Christian McCaffrey's six. The versatile receiver's biggest play came on the ground, though, as Samuel produced a 23-yard touchdown run to give the 49ers a 27-3 lead in the third quarter. Samuel has one receiving touchdown and two rushing scores through seven appearances, and he appears healthy heading into a Week 11 home game against the Buccaneers.