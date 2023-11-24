Samuel caught seven of nine targets for 79 yards while adding 15 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Thursday's 31-13 win over Seattle.

Samuel literally hit the ground running on his first carry when he took a designed run untouched from two yards out to give San Francisco a lead it would never vanquish. The dual-threat superstar then proceeded to lead his team in receiving en route to a healthy fantasy score for managers to close out Thursday's action. Deebo is now averaging 71.7 combined yards with two rushing scores in three games since returning from both his injury layoff and San Francisco's Week 9 bye. Samuel should remain busy in Week 13 when the 49ers look to exact revenge on the Eagles from last year's loss in the NFC Championship Games on Dec. 2.