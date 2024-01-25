Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (shoulder) will be limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of Samuel missing the second half of the 49ers' divisional-round win against the Packers due to a left shoulder injury, it was revealed that he didn't suffer a fracture but was in a lot of discomfort, leaving him a 50-50 proposition for the NFC Championship Game. While he was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough, he was able to work on the side and even managed at least one full-speed sprint during the part of the session open to the media, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Samuel is taking another step in the right direction Thursday, but even if he progresses to full by Friday, he seems destined to enter the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Lions.