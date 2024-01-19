Greenlaw (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Packers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Greenlaw is tending to an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the 49ers' regular-season finale, and he was a non-participant during the team's practice Tuesday. The 26-year-old followed this up with back-to-back limited sessions, and he was the only San Francisco player listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report. Greenlaw has ranks second on the team in tackles (120) this season behind only 2023 All-Pro Fred Warner (127). Should Greenlaw ultimately sit out again, then Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and/or Dee Winters will be next in line for increased playing time in the divisional round.