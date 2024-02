Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Greenlaw suffered the fluky injury while taking the field early in the second quarter. He turned in an excellent regular season that was highlighted by 120 tackles, and he was a key member of the 49ers' defense by playing 811 snaps. The injury is likely to affect his viability for the 2024 campaign, though an exact timeline for his return to the field is unclear.