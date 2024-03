Greenlaw (Achilles) is shooting to be ready for the start of the season, according to general manager John Lynch, but he may need to start the season on the PUP list, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Greenlaw had surgery days after the Super Bowl to repair a torn left Achilles tendon he suffered during the game. How likely it is the Arkansas product will be ready Week 1 won't likely be known until the team arrives for training camp in late July.