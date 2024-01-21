Greenlaw (Achilles) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw was able to get two weeks of rest for his Achilles injury, thanks to his rest for the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Rams and the bye week as the top seed in the NFC. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's practice and will suit up for Saturday's contest. Greenlaw finished the regular season with with 120 tackles (75 solo), including 1.5 sacks over 15 games.